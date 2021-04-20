Little Shop of Horrors Continues Through April 25th at Renaissance Theatre

This weekend, you don't want to miss this hilarious smash-hit musical!

live and in-person on the Renaissance main stage April 17-25

Little Shop of Horrors is also available for At-Home Streaming at select times April 20 - April 25.

Feed the need for musical hilarity with this delicious sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant, featuring the 2003 Broadway orchestrations. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Starring:

Ryan Shreve as Seymour

Emma Skaggs as Audrey

Condrea Webber as Audrey II

Leiah Lewis as Crystal

Antonio Brown as Ronnette

Nykera Katherine as Chiffon

Scott Leon Smith as Orin Scrivello D.D.S.

Beau Roberts as Mr. Mushnik

Directed By Ryan Shealy

Musical Director: Kelly Knowlton

Asst. Music Director: Jenna Krivosh

Technical Director: Aaron James Nicolas

Asst. Tech. Director: Nik Demers

Choreographer: Caroline Grace Williams

Costume Design: Linda Turske

Set & Puppet Design: Jason Kaufman

Set Construction & Stage Manager: Abe Swanger

Live Stream Coordinator: Leona Brown

Due to mandates from the State of Ohio, we are limited to 25% capacity for in-person events. Tickets to this event will sell out quickly.