Little Shop of Horrors Continues Through April 25th at Renaissance Theatre
live and in-person on the Renaissance main stage April 17-25
Little Shop of Horrors is also available for At-Home Streaming at select times April 20 - April 25.
Feed the need for musical hilarity with this delicious sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant, featuring the 2003 Broadway orchestrations. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
Starring:
Ryan Shreve as Seymour
Emma Skaggs as Audrey
Condrea Webber as Audrey II
Leiah Lewis as Crystal
Antonio Brown as Ronnette
Nykera Katherine as Chiffon
Scott Leon Smith as Orin Scrivello D.D.S.
Beau Roberts as Mr. Mushnik
Directed By Ryan Shealy
Musical Director: Kelly Knowlton
Asst. Music Director: Jenna Krivosh
Technical Director: Aaron James Nicolas
Asst. Tech. Director: Nik Demers
Choreographer: Caroline Grace Williams
Costume Design: Linda Turske
Set & Puppet Design: Jason Kaufman
Set Construction & Stage Manager: Abe Swanger
Live Stream Coordinator: Leona Brown
Due to mandates from the State of Ohio, we are limited to 25% capacity for in-person events. Tickets to this event will sell out quickly.