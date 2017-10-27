Listen to Two Full Songs from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, Written by Pasek & Paul!

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land"). The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017, but you need not wait that long for a taste of the music!

The director of the film, Michael Gracey, recently told Vogue: "The music is a mash-up of musical theater and pop, and the choreography mixes contemporary and classical elements."

Below, check out the full versions of "This Is Me" and "The Greatest Show."

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

