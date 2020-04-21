Listen to Rosie O'Donnell on SETH RUDETSKY'S BACK TO SCHOOL Podcast

On this week's episode of "Seth Rudetsky's Back to School" Podcast, Rosie O'Donnell reveals how she always knew she'd be famous, but she never thought she'd come out. She also talks about the difficulty of growing up without a mom and the people that helped her through it.

New episodes of "Seth Rudetsky's Back to School" Podcast are available weekly on SiriusXM On Demand and Pandora.

"Seth Rudetsky's Back to School," is an original weekly entertainment podcast launches on March 24. On "Back to School," Broadway mainstay Seth Rudetsky, a longtime SiriusXM talk show host, interviews celebrities about their high school experiences-and how those experiences continue to shape them.

Seth Rudetsky believes we truly never graduate from high school. The crushes, the break-ups, the frenemies, the pop-quizzes, the starring roles, and the chorus parts...they all make us who we are today. Seth invites listeners as he and his famous friends reveal their greatest triumphs and humiliations of high school.

