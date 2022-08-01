Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MJ
Click Here for More on MJ

Listen to 'I'll Be There' from the MJ Original Broadway Cast Recording

The MJ cast recording is available now!

Aug. 1, 2022  

Just last month, Sony Music released MJ the Musical - Original Broadway Cast Recording, available HERE. The album was recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC and was produced by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb and co-produced by Derik Lee; Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain served as executive producers.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway - MJ is here!

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a track from the album. Below, listen to "I'll Be There" featuring Ayana George, Christian Wilson, and Myles Frost.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.





Related Articles

From This Author - Team BWW


Listen to 'I'll Be There' from the MJ Original Broadway Cast Recording
August 1, 2022

Just last month, Sony Music released MJ the Musical - Original Broadway Cast Recording, which is now available to purchase where music is sold. BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a track from the album- 'I'll Be There' featuring Ayana George, Christian Wilson, and Myles Frost.
Meet The Finalists Of The MACGYVER Cast Recording Contest
August 1, 2022

Watch performances from the finalists! The public has voted and the finalists are in for the MacGyver Musical cast recording contest. One lucky winner, selected by the MacGyver production team will be flown to NYC, housed in a hotel, and be professionally recorded, as well as take home $1000!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/1/2022
August 1, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Overtures
July 31, 2022

Which Broadway overtures stand out as ovation-worthy? Below, BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorites, from classics like Carousel and My Fair Lady, to modern musicals like Urinetown and The Drowsy Chaperone.
Hugh Jackman Wants to Make Theatre 'Accessible to Everyone'
July 29, 2022

Fans can find stage and screen superstar Hugh Jackman at the Winter Garden Theatre, where he is currently playing Harold Hill in The Music Man eight times a week. He recently revealed, however, that he believes the steep cost of tickets prevents many from enjoying Broadway shows.