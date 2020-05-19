Listen to Erin Wilhelmi On The Audition Helper Podcast

An interview with Erin Wilhelmi is now available on the Audition Helper podcast. Erin appeared in Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible as well as in Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House Part 2. Most recently, Wilhelmi appeared as Mayella Ewell in the Aaron Sorkin adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Listen below!

"I was blown away by Erin's performance in Mockingbird," says Audition Helper founder Ken Kaissar. "She completely transformed herself. I didn't recognize her, and I've worked with her a few times."

Wilhelmi was slated to appear in Will Eno's Gnit at Theatre for a New Audience this past march, which was subsequently postponed due to the COVID pandemic. She also appeared in the film Perks of Being a Wallflower starring Emma Watson and Logan Lerman.

Wilhelmi shares experiences from her training at the University of Evansville to working with Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird. Her interview follows the release of other interviews with Tony Award-winner Reed Birney and Rocky the Musical's Margo Seibert.

The Audition Helper plans to release an upcoming interview with actor Telly Leung.

