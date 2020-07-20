Listen to Christina Bianco on DON'T CALL US (WE'LL CALL YOU) Podcast

Actor, Singer, Comedian and YouTube Sensation Christina Bianco joined Don't Call Us (We'll Call You)'s Christopher Bartlett-Walford to share listener's disaster Audition stories.

Check out the episode below!



Those awkward, cringey and embarrassing moments that happen in the casting room - that you never get to hear! It's a transatlantic, bumper show today, including commitment to a Straight Jacket, why allergies should be respected at calls (by the actors!), a rollercoaster ride starting with a pair of shoes from Christina herself and featuring an appearance from Dora the Explorer, and Christopher shares one of his worst audition fails #BrownTape (and much more!).



Don't Call Us (We'll Call You) is a candid look at those unbelievable and hilarious moments where the day doesn't quite go to plan, with real stories sent in from performers in the worlds of Theatre, Comedy and TV.



Presented by Christopher Bartlett-Walford (BBC's All Together Now, Club A Cappella, Newsrevue), the show is a candid glimpse behind the curtain as to what auditions are REALLY like! Each week a guest from the entertainment world joins Christopher to celebrate times when their own auditions crashed and burned, and share genuinely cringe-worthy moments from the listeners' submissions!



About the show, Christopher says 'Auditions are often so quick yet so incredibly stressful, that it's about time we threw a little humour at them! Having worked as a Performer and Casting Director for many years now, I know what it's like from both sides of the table, and am thoroughly enjoying sharing people's genuinely hilarious moments with the world!



As there's no Theatre for the foreseeable, it felt like a perfect time for a lighthearted laugh at times we look back and go 'did that ACTUALLY happen!? (Spoiler alert - Yes they did!)'.



From a misjudged blag in front of Musical Theatre royalty all the way through to an audition trump that unfortunately wasn't presidential they've got stories to make your cringe, laugh and cry!



New episodes are released every Friday, the show is available completely FREE on all Podcast Platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify.



Emails are open for submissions of YOUR audition stories - send them to dontcalluspod@gmail.com, where they'll be anonymised & added to the show!

