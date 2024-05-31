Listen to Anika Noni Rose Sing 'Special Spice' from TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new ride set in the world of the 2008 Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog, is due to open later this month at Walt Disney World. Ahead of its opening, Disney has debuted a new song from the ride, sung by Tony-award-winning performer Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

Special Spice, the brand-new original song, is composed by Grammy® Award-winning musician, singer, songwriter and producer PJ Morton. It was written for the attraction and, in addition to Rose, features the voice of Michael-Leon Wooley, the beloved Louis the Alligator from the original film.

According to the official ride listing, Tiana's Bayou Adventure invites riders to "Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story."

Listen to the song now!