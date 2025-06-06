Listen: Renee Elise Goldsberry Releases Debut Album 'Who I Really Am'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry's debut album Who I Really Am is available now! Stream or download the album HERE.

“This album is a declaration—not just of where I’ve been, but of who I am when the spotlight isn’t scripted,” says Goldsberry. “I’ve spent so much of my career honoring other people’s stories, and I’m proud of that. But this moment is about using my own voice—with all the joy, heartbreak, and resilience that come with it. Who I Really Am is the most vulnerable and free I’ve ever felt as an artist. The value of this album is more than the sum of my accomplishments and failures, bigger than one chapter of my life, and digging for the gold in all the broken pieces makes me feel the most whole.”

Unfolding across thirteen original songs—eleven she wrote herself—the album explores love, heartbreak, creative independence, and self-discovery. Goldsberry introduced the project with the release of the lead single, “Staring”—a modern proclamation of a belty blues song brimming with passion, humor, and the thrill of instant connection—and “Satisfied”—a bold, guitar-led reimagining of the Lin-Manuel Miranda–penned track that became her signature number in Hamilton, bridging her past with her present as a solo artist. Miranda debuted the track at the United Palace Theater earlier this year as part of Hamilton’s 10th anniversary celebration. The performance quickly went viral, affirming the song’s enduring resonance and Goldsberry’s evolving relationship with it.

Other highlights from the album include the bold, brassy title track, a declaration of identity that sets the tone for the record; “Don’t Want to Love You,” an emotionally rich ballad written by Goldsberry’s Girls5eva co-star Sara Bareilles; and “Smiling,” an R&B-leaning goodbye anthem that Goldsberry calls, “sunshine on a bad-ass bass line.”

Who I Really Am arrives on the heels of another incredibly personal project, Satisfied, a documentary about Goldsberry’s life that premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Executive produced by Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, and Amblin Entertainment, the film features interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, and Goldsberry herself, and explores how she has navigated motherhood, fame, grief, and artistic reinvention amid the Hamilton juggernaut.

Goldsberry most recently starred in the acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva, for which she earned multiple Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her hilarious performance as the deliciously self-obsessed “Wickie Roy.” She is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton (celebrating its 10th anniversary this year), which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version. Her Broadway credits include iconic musicals Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among countless theater performances. On screen, she has starred in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal.

This Sunday, June 8, Goldsberry will co-host the Tony Awards pre-show—The Tony Awards: Act One—alongside Darren Criss.

Who I Really Am Tracklist:

Who I Really Am Twinkle Staring Met Someone Love Returned Normal Enough (Moving Target) Don’t Want to Love You Satisfied Smiling You’re So Close Skate Song You Can Do Anything