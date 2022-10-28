Listen: & JULIET Original Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available
& Juliet begins previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening.
& Juliet has released its Original Broadway Cast album, ahead of tonight's first preview. The album includes a playlist of pop anthems all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, includes "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
Listen to the full cast recording below!
& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End. It began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. In addition to the UK Production and the pre-Broadway Toronto production, a production of & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.
With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.
