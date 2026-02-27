Listen: Frank Wildhorn’s 'The Symphonic Suites' Now Streaming

Tony Award-nominated composer has released The Symphonic Suites, an album comprised of new symphonic interpretations of four of his celebrated musical theatre scores, including Dracula, Jekyll & Hyde, Einstein: A Matter of Time, and Artus Excalibur (aka XCalibur).

The album is now available on CD and major digital platforms via Prestige Classics/Hit Squad Records. Listen to it below.

The Independent Orchestra, an all-star ensemble featuring handpicked musicians from the Vienna Philharmonic and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, was brought together specially to record this music. Wildhorn has also recently written the full-length symphonies, the Donau Symphonie and the Odessa Symphonie, both recorded and live premiered by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. A third symphony titled Vienna has been announced.

Speaking on The Symphonic Suites, Wildhorn says, “It's a much more impressionistic, atmospheric, process and journey that we're taking. We're defining characters solely in musical vocabularies. These are stories that everybody kind of knows in their own mind and that's the point. You hear each suite and the music opens up your imagination and takes you where it does in a way that only a symphonic adaptation can do.”

Wildhorn continues: “This is a really cool opportunity to offer a new experience of the music to the people who have been supportive of my work for so many years in the theatre world and for them to hear familiar pieces in different ways. And if I can bring some people who are now aware of my classical work and introduce them through that musical vocabulary into my theatre world, that's cool too.”

Frank Wildhorn’s The Symphonic Suites is composed by Frank Wildhorn and conducted by Koen Schoots. The individual suites feature arrangements and orchestrations by Koen Schoots for Dracula, Einstein - A Matter of Time, and Artus-XCalibur and by Kim Scharnberg for Jekyll & Hyde. Walter Feucht is credited with Idea and Realization and co-producer on the project with Martin Böhm & Ludwig Coss for Hitsquad Records.

About Frank Wildhorn:

Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn's works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, jazz, R&B and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. Also for Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, and the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. West End: Bonnie & Clyde, Your Lie In April, Death Note the Musical in Concert, and Your Lie In April the Musical in Concert. International: Carmen, Camille Claudel, Casanova, Cyrano, Death Note, Einstein: A Matter of Time, Fist of the North Star, Kane and Abel, Mata Hari, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, No Longer Human, Rudolf, Tears of Heaven, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Man Who Laughs, Your Lie in April and Xcalibur. Upcoming: Mac & Beth, Reunion, Song of Bernadette and Van Gogh In Love. He Produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theatre. The Korea Times recently proclaimed Wildhorn as “Korea’s most popular musical composer”. He is the first American to be named Best Musical Composer in China (No Longer Human 2024).