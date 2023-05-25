Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops

Recorded on May 13, 2023, at Symphony Hall in Boston, The Boston Pops performed a symphonic version of Ragtime, prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty, especially for the Pops.

Directed by Jason Danieley, the was led by Elizabeth Stanley as Mother, Nikki Renée Daniels as Sarah, Tony nominee A.J. Shively as Mother's Younger Brother, David Harris as Father, and Klea Blackhurst as Emma Goldman, and Phumzile Sojola as Coalhouse Walker Jr.

The recording is conducted by Keith Lockhart.

Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime weaves together the stories of three intersecting groups in the U.S. in the early 20th century: Eastern European immigrants, the African American community in Harlem, and an upper-class white family. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.

Listen here!