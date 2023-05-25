Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops

The complete recording is now available to stream via Classical WCRB.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 3 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 4 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Recorded on May 13, 2023, at Symphony Hall in Boston, The Boston Pops performed a symphonic version of Ragtime, prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty, especially for the Pops.

Directed by Jason Danieley, the was led by Elizabeth Stanley as Mother, Nikki Renée Daniels as Sarah, Tony nominee A.J. Shively as Mother's Younger Brother, David Harris as Father, and Klea Blackhurst as Emma Goldman, and Phumzile Sojola as Coalhouse Walker Jr.

The recording is conducted by Keith Lockhart.

Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime weaves together the stories of three intersecting groups in the U.S. in the early 20th century: Eastern European immigrants, the African American community in Harlem, and an upper-class white family. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.

Listen here!





Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More to Star in DIAL M FOR MURDER Photo
Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More to Star in DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' production of Dial “M” for Murder will star Mamie Gummer, Rosa Gilmore, Erich Bergen, Max Gordon Moore and Reg Rogers. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join THE WIZ Producing Team Photo
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join THE WIZ Producing Team

Kandi Burruss, the Tony Award® and Emmy Award®-nominated, and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, alongside Todd Tucker, will join the producing team for an all-new production of The Wiz. 

Video: First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical is now playing at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape in Texas.  Check out an all new behind the scenes video here!

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. In this video, watch as Casey Likes, Roger Bart, and the rest of the cast get ready for Broadway!


More Hot Stories For You

This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023
Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston PopsListen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops
Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!
Video: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOURVideo: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOUR

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You