Listen: Durrell 'Tank' Babbs Shares New Single 'Control'

R&B star Durrell “Tank” Babbs, back on Broadway for a limited run in Hell's Kitchen, has released his latest single, "Control." The track samples Janet Jackson’s hit “Control,” written and produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. "Tank" first announced his new single during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. Check it out below.

Tank is a multi-Grammy nominated and platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and actor with a career spanning over 25 years. His catalog includes some of the genre’s biggest hits, including eight #1 singles, “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” “Slow,” “See Through Love,” “Before We Get Started” and “When We.”

As a songwriter and producer. Tank has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names including Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson, among others. His acting credits include roles in Lifetime’s “Seven Deadly Sins: Lust,” HBO’s Togetherness,” VH-1’s “Hit The Floor,” and BET’s “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story,” among others.

Currently, Tank is playing a limited two-week engagement in Alicia Keys’ hit musical Hell’s Kitchen as Davis through Sunday, November 30. He will not appear at the performances on Saturday, November 22 and Friday, November 28. Tank returns to the role following his Broadway debut last spring in the show.

The musical, featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, and choreography by Camille A. Brown, reimagines Keys’s songs and life experiences through the story of Ali, a fiery 17-year-old growing up in Manhattan Plaza. The show won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and continues to draw packed houses at the Shubert Theatre.

Hell’s Kitchen currently stars Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis, Yolanda Adams and Phillip Johnson Richardson.