Listen: Deniz Akdeniz on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Deniz Akdeniz!

Deniz talked about his career and how he made a name for himself as an Australian.

Deniz also told the story about how his brother actually got the acting bug first.

"My family immigrated to Australia from Turkey and they thought it would be a good way for my brother to get some social skills, so they put him in some drama classes. And then I was seven years younger and wanted to do everything my brother did and I just got swept up in it, and I fell in love with it from the get-go."

An Australian native, Deniz Akdeniz has quickly made a name for himself through his performances of beloved characters.

Deniz will next be seen reprising his breakout and widely beloved role of 'Max' in the upcoming second season of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning HBO Max series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT alongside Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet, which will be premiering in Spring 2022.

He was most recently seen in the new hit Warner Bros for FOX series ,THE CLEANING LADY, produced by Shay Mitchell. His other recent TV credits include: Freeform's SIRENS and ABC's ONCE UPON A TIME where he played the role of 'Aladdin.'

On the film side, Deniz is widely known for his role in I, FRANKENSTEIN, directed by Stuart Beattie. He was also seen in THE WATER DIVINE directed by Russell Crowe, Focus Feature's THE HIGH NOTE, Netflix's SIGHTLESS opposite Madelaine Petsch and the Australian box office feature hit, TOMORROW, WHEN THE WAR BEGAN, where he was nominated for an Inside Film Award in the category of "Best Actor."

Prior to acting, Deniz trained and competed professionally in MMA.