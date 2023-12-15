Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, Releases Cast Recording

Days of Wine and Roses

Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, has released a cast recording! Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, the musical ran off-Broadway earlier this year and will come to Broadway in 2024!

Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC). This limited 16-week engagement begins previews on January 6, 2024.

Listen to the full album below!

Track List

1. Magic Time

2. The Story of the Atlantic Cable

3. There Go I

4. Evanesce

5. Sammen I Himmeln 

6. As the Water Loves the Stone

7. Are You Blue

8. Underdeath

9. First Breath

10. 435

11. Morton Salt Girl

12. Forgiveness

13. Turlycue

14. Forgiveness (Reprise)

15. Lila Hangs the Moon

16. There Go I (Reprise)

About Days of Wine and Roses

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. The New York Times calls Days of Wine and Roses “a jazzy, aching new musical with wells of compassion!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post raves, “Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James soar! One of the best new musicals this year.”


Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA.



