Listen: Colin Donnell & Patti Murin Release Debut Joint Album 'Something Stupid'

Colin Donnell ("Irreverent," "Chicago Med") and Patti Murin's (In Merry Measure, Frozen) first joint album, Something Stupid is now available on all platforms worldwide via Broadway Records. The album name is derived from a famous duet, previously performed by Frank and Nancy Sinatra, which is featured on the album.

Conceived during lockdown, Murin and Donnell engineered their own vocals for the record from their newly formed home studio. The album goes far beyond the couple's well-known musical roots to include a variety of genres and beloved songs by Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown, Paul Simon, and more. The eclectic selection of songs, comprised of solos and duets, touches upon the themes of searching, longing, and finding love.

Donnell and Murin said of the album, "We are so thrilled to release this album to the world. Robbie Rozelle and the entire team at Broadway Records have worked so

hard and surpassed what we even thought was possible, resulting in a collaboration that perfectly represents both of us as musicians, and as individuals. We hope you love it as much as we do."

The pair worked with producer Robbie Rozelle and co-producer Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and Luke Williams on subsequent arrangements and orchestrations to bring the new album to life.

About Colin Donnell

Colin Donnell is an actor and musician who will next be seen as the lead in Peacock's "Irreverent," which premieres November 30, 2022. He is well known to television audiences for his roles on NBC's hugely popular franchise "Chicago Med," the CW series "Arrow," and as Scotty Lockhart on the Showtime "The Affair."

He is also known for his Broadway performances in Violet, Anything Goes, and Jersey Boys, as well as the Regional and Off-Broadway productions of Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Merrily We Roll Along, Love's Labours Lost, among many others. In 2020, Donnell and his band The Nineteen Twenty released their debut album Chaos + Cocktails.

About Patti Murin

Patti Murin is an accomplished stage and television actress who can currently be seen in the upcoming Hallmark film In Merry Measure which will was released on November 11, 2022 and will air throughout the season on Hallmark and Peacock. Murin is well known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances, which include originating the role of 'Princess Anna' in Disney's Frozen, the titular role in Lysistrata Jones, her Broadway debut in Xanadu, as well as Glinda in the national tour of Broadway's renowned show

Wicked.

She previously appeared in Hallmark's Holiday for Heroes, as well as alongside her real-life husband Colin Donnell in Love on Iceland. On television, Murin has starred as recurring character 'Dr. Nina Shore' in NBC's "Chicago Med," as well as 'Ana' in USA's "Royal Pains." Murin has narrated a variety of audiobooks written by the likes of authors Jodi Picoult, Christina Lauren, Katherine Center, and more.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo Credit: Michael Hull