Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Casting Director Mary Clay Boland Stops By ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Mary talks working on iconic shows like Friends & The Sopranos, advice for actors and more.

Jul. 22, 2022  
Listen: Casting Director Mary Clay Boland Stops By ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomes Emmy Award-winning Casting Director Mary Clay Boland on this week's episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul.

Boland discusses working on iconic shows like Friends and The Sopranos, approaching auditions with kindness, advice for actors and much more. The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can find it at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston.

The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com

Listen: Casting Director Mary Clay Boland Stops By ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Dorset Theatre Festival To Present New Concert BACK TOGETHER AGAIN The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway 
July 22, 2022

Dorset Theatre Festival's 45th Season of professional summer theatre will continue with Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, a new concert featuring Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson.
The 5th Dimension Takes the Stage At The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 5
July 22, 2022

“Let The Sun Shine In” – The 5th Dimension led by original member Florence LaRue return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8pm, as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. 
The High Kings Come to The Ridgefield Playhouse, July 30
July 22, 2022

Irish Eyes will be smiling when The High Kings perform Traditional Irish Music at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 30.
Spruce Peak Arts Announces Full Schedule Of Ice Dance International Classes And Workshops!
July 22, 2022

As Spruce Peak Arts prepares for the upcoming Ice Dance International residency this September,the company has revealed the full schedule of classes and workshops to be offered at Stowe Arena.
Morrison Hotel Gallery Presents, BE MUSED, A Career-Spanning Retrospective of Photographer, Henry Diltz
July 22, 2022

Morrison Hotel Gallery will host the month-long exhibit Be Mused, a career-spanning retrospective of photographer, musician, and MHG partner Henry Diltz. Diltz's seminal photographs have captured the candid heart and soul of music history for more than a half-century.