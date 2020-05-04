Linda Lavin Celebrates New CD With Livestreaming 'Meet & Greet'

On Friday, May 8, Tony Award-winning singer/actress Linda Lavin will celebrate the release of her new solo album, "Love Notes," with a virtual "Meet & Greet" on BroadwayWorld.com and Jim Caruso's YouTube channel.

Watch below!

The show will be hosted by Caruso, a longtime friend and collaborator of Ms. Lavin, who promises to dish the dirt about her storied theatrical and television career, and take questions from the live comment feed. The album's musical director/producer Billy Stritch will also be part of the conversation, giving color commentary on production and musical choices. (The duo has been performing weekly Facebook Live concerts during the coronavirus shutdown, as they happen to live in the same New York City apartment building.)

The virtual "Meet & Greet" will be produced by Ruby Locknar.

"Love Notes," recently released on Club44 Records and distributed by Provident/Sony, features Lavin, accompanied by pianist/singer Billy Stritch and a band that includes Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Jeff Barone on guitar, and Daniel Glass on drums. Stritch produced the album with Wayne Haun serving as executive producer for the Club44 Records. It is available for purchase at barnesandnoble.com, Target.com and Amazon.com and available for streaming at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and anywhere music is available.





