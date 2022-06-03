Lincoln Center Summer For The City to Present Jazz Underground Featuring Samara Joy and More
Select Sundays at 6:00 pm: June 5, June 12, July 17, July 24, July 31, and August 7.
Whether it's in reference to the subterranean clubs where legendary performers have traditionally honed their chops or to the lingo of the knowingly hip in-crowd, the underground tradition in jazz is an important and lasting part of that music's history.
This summer, Jazz at Lincoln Center returns to its roots with this regularly scheduled, rain-or-shine Jazz Underground Sunday concert at The Speakeasy at Jaffe Drive, located via a fully accessible ramp just off Columbus Avenue and adjacent to the famous Revson Fountain. Curated by the encyclopedically knowledgeable Jazz at Lincoln Center team, a handpicked selection of young lions and venerable instrumentalists will congregate to delight audiences at this pop-up bar and performance stage. General Admission only, first-come first-served. Advance reservations are not available for this event; just show up! https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/info/general-admission-summer-for-the-city
SERIES LINEUP
June 5: Samara Joy with Greg Ruggiero
June 12: Julieta Eugenio Group
July 17: Kat Edmonson
July 31: Jonathan Barber
August 7: Pasquale Grasso Trio
More artists to be announced soon!
