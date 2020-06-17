Lincoln Center Honors Pride With Light Installation on Iconic Plaza and Fountain

For the first time in its 60+ year history, Lincoln Center is lighting its iconic plaza with a rainbow design and flies the Pride flag in front of its campus. For the rest of June, these activations acknowledge the histories, struggles, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ communities, and celebrate the full spectrum of queer identity.

The installation activates Josie Robertson Plaza, including the columns of the buildings home to the New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera, and New York Philharmonic, and the iconic fountain.

The lights become viewable around dusk and through the night.

