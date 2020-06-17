Lincoln Center Honors Pride With Light Installation on Iconic Plaza and Fountain
For the first time in its 60+ year history, Lincoln Center is lighting its iconic plaza with a rainbow design and flies the Pride flag in front of its campus. For the rest of June, these activations acknowledge the histories, struggles, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ communities, and celebrate the full spectrum of queer identity.
The installation activates Josie Robertson Plaza, including the columns of the buildings home to the New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera, and New York Philharmonic, and the iconic fountain.
The lights become viewable around dusk and through the night.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start
Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.... (read more)
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start
Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.... (read more)