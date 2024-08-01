Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' WARRIORS Concept Album Is Coming This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have been working hard on a new concept album, Warriors. The pair has just announced that it will be out everywhere October 18 on Atlantic Records, executive produced by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas and produced by Grammy Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo.

The 26 song concept album is inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult classic, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name. ‘Warriors’ features a star-studded cast of voices set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

"We've spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way we've gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we'll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can't wait to share these songs with you on October 18th." - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis, co-writers of ‘WARRIORS’

ABOUT WARRIORS:

WARRIORS, the new project from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, is a concept album inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name. WARRIORS is executive produced by GRAMMY Award winning rapper & New York City native, Nas & produced by GRAMMY Award winning musician Mike Elizondo.

WARRIORS is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and was the first-ever Broadway cast recording to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Hamilton Mixtape, a concept album inspired by the show’s score, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received a 2017 MTV VMA Award for the video "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)." Miranda’s first musical, In the Heights, received the Tony Award for Best Score and took home a 2009 Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album. The soundtrack from the musical’s film adaptation received a 2022 Grammy nomination. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony Nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

Miranda wrote eight original songs for Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, Encanto. The Encanto soundtrack spent nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with all eight of Miranda’s songs from the film appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno'' became the first No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 to be released by Walt Disney Records. With five weeks at No. 1, “Bruno” now holds the record for most weeks at the top of the charts for any song from a Disney film (animated or live-action). Miranda received a 2022 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas.” Encanto won three 2023 Grammys, including two for Miranda. He was named Billboard’s Top Hot 100 Songwriter of 2022. He contributed music and lyrics to Disney’s Moana which earned him a 2017 Oscar nomination and a 2018 Grammy Award for the original song, “How Far I’ll Go.” Miranda is penning the songs for the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20, 2024. Charity singles include: “Love Make The World Go Round” with Jennifer Lopez, a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting; “Found/Tonight” with Ben Platt, and composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, to support March For Our Lives; and “Almost Like Praying,” benefiting the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program after Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in New York City.

ABOUT Eisa Davis:

Eisa Davis is an award-winning actor, writer, and singer-songwriter working on stage and screen. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her play Bulrusher (Best of Bay Area Theater 2023), and wrote and starred in Angela’s Mixtape, named a best of the year by The New Yorker. Other plays include Ramp (Ruby Prize winner), The History of Light (Barrymore nomination), Paper Armor, Umkovu, Six Minutes, Warriors Don’t Cry, ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||, and Mushroom. Angela’s Mixtape + The History of Light are now published together in a volume from 53rd State Press/TCG. Collaborations include AFROFEMONONOMY // WORK THE ROOTS, Maze at The Shed, The House on Coco Road, Active Ingredients, Hip Hop Anansi, and Cirque du Soleil’s first ice show, Crystal. Current projects include a sound art installation/performance piece entitled The Essentialisn’t, and songs for a musical version of Devil In A Blue Dress. Eisa wrote for both seasons of the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, and co-wrote two episodes for the FX series Justified: City Primeval.

As an actor, she is an Obie Award winner for Sustained Excellence in Performance. Eisa’s recent work includes a microplay by Lynn Nottage in the virtual series Theatre For One, the role of June in the musical adaptation of The Secret Life of Bees (AUDELCO award, Lortel nomination), Kings at the Public (Drama League nomination), the 2017 Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, and Preludes created by Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin, for which she received her second Lucille Lortel nomination. Other theatre performances include Antigone in Ferguson, Luck of the Irish (Lucille Lortel and AUDELCO nominations), the world premieres of This and The Call, the first revival of The Piano Lesson at Yale Rep (also composer and music director), and the acclaimed Broadway rock musical Passing Strange, captured on film by Spike Lee. Current television work includes The Madness opposite Colman Domingo (upcoming), Ahsoka, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Kindred, Mare of Easttown, Pose, Betty, Bluff City Law, God Friended Me, Rise, Blindspot, Condi Rice on The Looming Tower, and Succession. Eisa played Cynthia Driscoll on House of Cards, and was Bubbles’ sister on The Wire. She has guest starred on Falling Water, The Family, Elementary, Madam Secretary, American Odyssey, Gotham, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Mercy, and Damages, and recurred on Soul Food, Smash and Hart of Dixie. Film work includes Ex-Husbands opposite Griffin Dunne, Relay opposite Riz Ahmed (upcoming), After The Wedding, First Match, Free Angela, Welcome to the Rileys opposite James Gandolfini, In The Family, Robot Stories, The Architect, Confess, Happenstance, Pretty Bird, Apparition of the Eternal Church, Brass Tacks, The Letter and The Volunteer.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine)