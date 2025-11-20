Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' WARRIORS Begins Casting for NYC Work Session

Click Here for More on Warriors

Can you dig it? The WARRIORS are officially gearing up for battle- this time onstage. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s hit concept album is officially moving forward as casting begins for a 2026 NYC developmental workshop.

According to a casting notice, the creative team will include director Jenny Koons, Tony Award–winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Kurt Crowley.

The production is currently seeking singers of multiple ethnicities in a range of styles to portray members of the city’s toughest crews, as well as stage managers for the upcoming work sessions.

The workshop marks the first major theatrical development since the release of Miranda’s WARRIORS concept album in 2024, which reimagined the 1979 cult film and Sol Yurick novel through a bold, star-studded sonic lens.

The album, executive produced by Nas and crafted with producer Mike Elizondo, drew widespread attention for its immersive storytelling, New York–rooted sound, and all-star ensemble featuring artists such as Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill, Kenita Miller, Phillipa Soo, Billy Porter, Marc Anthony, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and more.

Inspired by the iconic Paramount film, The Warriors follows a Coney Island crew forced to fight their way home after being framed for the murder of a charismatic gang leader. The story unfolds across a stylized NYC landscape filled with rival crews, shifting loyalties, and nonstop chase.