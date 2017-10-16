Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Original Bathroom Demo for Puerto Rico Benefit Track

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

As Billboard recently announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda's star-studded Puerto Rico benefit track "Almost Like Praying" has debuted as the number one best selling track last week. With over 100,000 downloads, digital sales could lead to Miranda's first ever top 40 hit on the Billboard charts.

Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda assembled an all-star group of Latino artists for his new benefit song, "Almost Like Praying," which was released late Thursday across digital music retailers and streaming services. All proceeds of the tune will go to HispanicFederation.org, to benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where at least 34 people have died and millions more remain without electricity, food and clean water.



The benefit track features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Ana Villafañe, Tommy Torres, PJ Sin Suela, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Ramos, Joell Ortiz, Ednita Nazario, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Alex Lacamoire, Luis Fonsi, Fat Joe, Dessa, Pedro Capó, Camila Cabello, Rubén Blades and of course, Miranda himself. Check out the music video below!



"Almost Like Praying" samples "Maria" from West Side Story, opening with the lyrics "Say it loud and there's music playing; say it soft and it's almost like praying."

He explained in a recent live video for CNN: "I had the idea at 3 in the morning... The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom." Now the original demo has arrived!

The original bathroom demo for "Almost Like Praying."

