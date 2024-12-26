Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals WARRIORS Will Come to the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest project is a concept album based on the film "The Warriors", which was released in October and has since garnered rave reviews and hype from fans. But since the album's release, the question on everyone's lips has been: will Warriors come to the stage?

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Miranda revealed that he and Warriors collaborator Eisa Davis will soon begin that process.

"People really like it, but because we’re such a visual culture, everyone said to me and Eisa 'OK, when can we see it?'" he shared. "So I think at the top of the year, Eisa and I will just start having conversations about how to adapt that to the stage."

About Warriors

Inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name, WARRIORS is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Executive produced by GRAMMY Award-winning rap icon, New York City’s own Nas and produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo, the project showcases a cast of iconic voices including as THE FIVE BOROUGHS: Busta Rhymes (Brooklyn), Ghostface Killah and RZA (Staten Island) Chris Rivers (The Bronx), Cam’ron (Manhattan), and Nas (Queens); THE GRAMERCY RIFFS: Ms. Lauryn Hill (Cyrus) and Colman Domingo (Masai); THE WARRIORS: Kenita Miller (Cochise), Sasha Hutchings (Cowgirl), Phillipa Soo (Fox), Aneesa Folds (Cleon), Amber Gray (Ajax), Gizel Jiménez (Rembrandt), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Swan), and Julia Harriman (Mercy); NEW YORK’S FINEST: Original “The Warriors” cast members James Remar (Barnes) and David Patrick Kelly (Victor); THE HURRICANES: Billy Porter (Granger), Michaela Jaé (Yaya), and Mykal Kilgore (Élan); THE ORPHANS: Utkarsh Ambudkar (Sully) and Casey Likes (Jesse); THE TURNBULL ACs: Marc Anthony (Tato), Luis Figueroa (Miguel), and Flaco Navaja (Jesús); THE ROGUES: Kim Dracula (Luther) and Alex Bonniello (Cropsy); THE BIZZIES: Stephen Sanchez (Cal), Joshua Henry (Wanya), Timothy Hughes (Lance), and Daniel Jikal (Joon); and Shenseea (DJ Lynne Pen).