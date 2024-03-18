Video: Lillias White and Lola Tung Take Final Bows in HADESTOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hadestown stars Lillias White and Lola Tung played their final performance yesterday, Sunday, March 17th. Watch them take their final bows!

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Tung stepped into the role of Eurydice on February 9 for a limited run. White, who won a Tony Award for her performance in The Life, became the first woman to play Hermes on September 13, 2022, and has been with the production since.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones and daughter Isa Briones will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Hermes’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively. The father-daughter duo will join the production on March 19, 2024.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Ani DiFranco as 'Persephone.' They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.