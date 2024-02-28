Father/Daughter Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones Will Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones and daughter Isa Briones will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Hermes’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively. The father-daughter duo will join the production on March 19, 2024 and will succeed Tony Award winner Lillias White and Lola Tung who depart the production on March 17, 2024.

Last seen on Broadway and in the West End as ‘The Engineer’ in Miss Saigon, and known for his various series regular roles on Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” and “Class of ’09,” Jon Jon makes his return to Broadway, as Isa, best known for her series regular roles on “Star Trek: Picard” and “Goosebumps,” makes her Broadway debut.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street).

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Lola Tung as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as ‘Persephone,’ Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Tony Award winner Lillias White as ‘Hermes.’ They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown recently made its triumphant London return and is currently playing the Lyric Theatre in the West End.

BIOGRAPHIES

Jon Jon Briones (Hermes). Returning to Broadway this spring, Jon Jon Briones will star as ‘Hermes’ in the Tony-award winning Hadestown. Previously he played the Engineer in the London West End & Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, a role which garnered him Olivier and Drama Desk nominations and a Theater World Award. Briones has a bustling career, encompassing stage, screen, and television. Most recently he starred in the Amblin feature The Last Voyage of the Demeter, played series regular ‘Gabriel Alonto’ in the FX limited series "Class of 09," and ‘Maurice’ in Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast." Briones is best known for his starring role in Ryan Murphy’s Golden Globe®-nominated Netflix series “Ratched,” where he portrayed ‘Dr. Richard Hanover’ opposite Sarah Paulson. Other popular performances have been ‘Modesto Cunanan’ in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” "Star Trek Picard," and "American Horror Story." Briones lends his vocal talents to the ongoing Nickelodeon series "Transformers: Earthspark" as well as "Trese" on Netflix.

Isa Briones (Eurydice) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Hadestown! Isa recently starred in the Disney+ series, "Goosebumps," based on the books of the same name by R.L. Stine. She is also known for her series regular role opposite Sir Patrick Stewart in "Star Trek: Picard," where she played multiple main characters. In addition, she lent her singing voice to "Picard's" finale in their first season. Isa's TV and stage credits include FX's "American Crime Story: Versace" (recurring), the First National Touring Company of Hamilton, and Next to Normal (East West Players), for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award. Recently, Isa appeared as ‘Rizzo’ in Musical Theatre West's production of Grease. The performing gene runs in the family as Isa's parents are Jon Jon Briones (Netflix's "Ratched," Miss Saigon) and Megan Johnson Briones (Miss Saigon), and her brother is Teo Briones (USA/Syfy's "Chucky," "Wind River").

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson