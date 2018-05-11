Leslie Odom Jr. Releases New Ballad Featuring Nicolette Robinson 'What Are We Waiting For'

Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. has released his latest single, a new ballad "What Are We Waiting For" (S-Curve Records/BMG) featuring his wife, and actress, Nicolette Robinson.

Of the collaboration Odom, Jr. says "Nic and I have sung this song in concert together for years--most recently for the filming of my Live From Lincoln Center show for PBS. We love the tune and we love singing it together. The song means a lot to us."

This March, Odom, Jr. published his first book with Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends. FAILING UP: HOW TO RISE ABOVE, DO BETTER, AND NEVER STOP LEARNING is an inspirational book offering guidance and encouragement for readers of all ages on the cusp of something big. Written in the style of a commencement speech, FAILING UP brings together what Odom, Jr. has learned in life so far, tapping into universal themes of starting something new, following your passions, discovering your own potential, and surrounding yourself with the right people.

Odom, Jr.'s self-titled debut jazz album on S-Curve Records won over critics and fans upon release in 2016, and debuted at #1 on Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. He released the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas last year, the stunning album of reinterpreted holiday classics, originally debuted at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz charts. He completed his run as the original Aaron Burr in the smash hit Hamilton in 2016, a role that won him a Tony & Grammy Award.

On the small screen, Odom, Jr. is best-known for his portrayal of 'Sam Strickland' in the NBC musical series, "Smash," and his recurring role as 'Reverend Curtis Scott' on "Law & Order: SVU." He's also appeared in episodes of "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Grey's Anatomy," "House of Lies," "Vanished" and "CSI: Miami." On the big screen, he starred in the 2012 film, "Red Tails," opposite Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr. and David Oyelowo, and most recently in "Murder On The Orient Express" alongside Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, and more.

