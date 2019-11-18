Lesli Margherita, Mario Cantone and More to Join Michael Longoria's Christams Concert at The Green Room 42
Michael Longoria will sing us home for the holidays with a Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 17 at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42 in New York City. The one night only concert is produced by Longoria and Taylor James of 42West PR as a benefit for the students of Opening Act, an organization that seeks to level the playing field for students by specifically partnering with NYC schools that have lower than average graduation rates (as few as 33% of students graduating in four years) and an evident lack of theater programming. For 20 years Opening Act has given high school students opportunities to develop leadership community and commitment through its innovative, high quality, free, after-school theater program. The evening will feature special guest stars; Tony award nominee Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical), Olivier award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Daniel Reichard (Jersey Boys) and Jaime Cepero (Smash). Michael Longoria's Holiday Hop will feature songs from Longoria's Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, as well as songs from his albums: Like They Do In The Movies and Broadway Brick By Brick.
"Free after school theater programs saved my life as a teen who wouldn't have had exposure to the arts otherwise. Theater taught me to dream big and gave me a sense of purpose whenever I was a part of the ensemble of a play or musical. With my one night only holiday concert, I am thrilled to be on the other side of it, working with Opening Act to bring free theater programs to underserved New York City public schools. I gathered some of my most talented friends from Broadway and television to join me in singing a concert to raise money for these very deserving students."
-Michael Longoria
Event Information:
Tuesday, December 17 at 9:30pm
The Green Room 42
570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
For tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/2NYG4hl
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Mars Rucker Suffered an Injury During a Recent Performance of TINA
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the s... (read more)
Review Roundup: EVITA at New York City Center
On November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd W... (read more)
First Listen: & JULIET Releases Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl. Not Yet A Woman'
A new track has dropped from the new West End Max Martin Musical, & Juliet, Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman'!... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actr... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE INHERITANCE, Opening On Broadway November 17
Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's 'The Crown') and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob... (read more)