Leads from ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, WAITRESS, WICKED and More to Sign Autographs at BC/EFA's 2017 Broadway Flea Market

More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts - will come together to meet their biggest fans on Sunday, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The stars of past, current and future shows will visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, to meet and take photos with fans from 11 am to 3 pm.

Among the special guests scheduled to appear are Broadway favorites Bryan Batt, Andréa Burns, Michael Cerveris, Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg, Ann Harada, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Rebecca Luker, Lesli Margherita, Lindsay Mendez, Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez, Christopher Sieber and Max von Essen.

Those set to join the Autograph Table and Photo Booth who are currently lighting up New York stages include:

- Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Derek Klena and Mary Beth Peil from Anastasia

- Kate Baldwin from Hello, Dolly!

- James Barbour, Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram from The Phantom of the Opera

- Reed Birney from 1984

- Richard H. Blake and Bobby Conte Thornton from A Bronx Tale The Musical

- Jon Jon Briones from Miss Saigon

- Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper from Wicked

- Carolee Carmello and Hugh Panaro from Sweeney Todd

- Charlotte d'Amboise and Tom Hewitt from Chicago

- John Dossett from War Paint

- Zachary Downer and Mamie Parris from Cats

- Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Roland and Jennifer Laura Thompson from Dear Evan Hansen

- Jenn Gambatese and Eric Petersen from School of Rock - The Musical

- Drew Gehling and Betsy Wolfe from Waitress

- Mandy Gonzalez, Lexi Lawson and Javier Muñoz from Hamilton

- Ben Jacoby, Chilina Kennedy, Kara Lindsay and Evan Todd from Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

- Chad Kimball from Come From Away

- Beth Leavel and Laura Osnes from Bandstand

- Telly Leung and Courtney Reed from Aladdin

- Billy Porter from Kinky Boots

- Jelani Remy and L. Steven Taylor from The Lion King

- Nic Rouleau and Brian Sears from The Book of Mormon

- John Rubinstein from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

- Julie White from A Doll's House, Part 2

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth also will include stars of the upcoming theatre season, including:

- Stephanie J. Block from Brigadoon at City Center

- Danny Burstein from Describe the Night

- John Cariani from The Band's Visit

- Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Barrett Wilbert Weed from Mean Girls

- Hailey Kilgore from Once on This Island

- Bernadette Peters from Hello, Dolly!

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be hosted by the effervescent Ben Cameron, Broadway veteran and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

For an hour-by-hour schedule of the appearances, visit broadwaycares.org. The line for each hour of autographs will begin at the Junior's restaurant entrance and stretch east toward Broadway. The photo line begins in Shubert Alley. Autographs are a minimum $30 donation each hour for all performers that hour; photo prices vary based on the number of requests per performer.

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth is just one part of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction (#broadwayflea). The free outdoor event includes silent and live auctions with unique experiences and tables full of Broadway treasures.

Bid now on dozens of live and silent auction lots that will be available at the Grand Auction, including exclusive backstage meet-and-greets with Broadway stars, once-in-a-lifetime walk-on experiences and one-of-a-kind theatre memorabilia. Visit broadwaycares.org to bid early.

There will be more than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems. Among the shows scheduled to have tables this year are Aladdin; Anastasia; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; A Bronx Tale The Musical; Dear Evan Hansen; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; The Lion King; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; NEWSical The Musical; The Phantom of the Opera; School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd; Waitress and Wicked. The latest list of participating shows and organizations can be found at broadwaycares.org.

As we do every year, Broadway Cares will be working with The New York City Police Department and Times Square Alliance to ensure attendees safety while exploring the countless treasures at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million.

The 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

