Laurie Metcalf, Allison Janney Among Theater Stars Nominated for BAFTA Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS in 2018. The Shape of Water is nominated in 12 categories. Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri both receive nine nominations; Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk both have eight. I, Tonya receives five nominations, Call Me by Your Name and Phantom Thread have four each, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Lady Bird and Paddington 2 receive three nominations each. Click here for a full list of nominees.



Among the theater stars receiving nominations was Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (A DOLLYS HOUSE, PART 2) for her supporting role in LADY BIRD. The actresss has also received a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her performance. Also in the category is Golden Globe Award winner and Tony nominee Allison Janney (SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION) for her role in I TANYA.



Tony winner Frances McDormand was once again recognized for her outstanding performance in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. On Sunday she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress. Playwright Martin McDonagh also received a nod as Best Director and Original Screenplay for the film.



Lucille Lortel Award winner Timothée Chalamet received a nomination for Lead Actor for his performance in CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. The actor also received an EE RISING STAR, an award voted by the public.



Playwright Aaron Sorkin (A FEW GOOD MEN) received a nomination for Best Screenplay for MOLLY'S GAME.

The BAFTA award's ceremony will be held on February 18th at London's Royal Albert Hall.

