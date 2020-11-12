Lauren Molina Joins Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Santino Fontana & More for MAN & SUPERMAN
Tune in Monday, November 16th at 8pm.
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, and Stars in the House will present its next offering of Plays in the House. Plays in the House airs special performances of live readings of classic, award-winning plays, until Broadway reopens. These performances are all FREE and will remain online for four days after the initial live broadcast.
Monday November 16th (at 8pm) will offer a performance of Shaw's rarely performed Man & Superman, adapted and directed by David Staller, featuring Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, Lauren Molina, John-Andrew Morrison, Vishaal Reddy, and Lenny Wolpe. Ms. Molina replaces the previously announced Margaret Odette.
This performance is presented to benefit The Actors' Fund.
This is Gingold's sixth partnership with Stars in the House, following Caesar & Cleopatra, Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren's Profession, all adapted and directed by David Staller.
MAN & SUPERMAN: A comedy of Hellish proportions. Jack, a confirmed bachelor, is determined to keep clear of Ann's matrimonial designs on him. He flees across continents and even, in the legendary dream act of DON JUAN IN HELL, to Hades for a chat with the Devil and back again to avoid having to meaningfully connect to another person. But, finally, her intelligent will is too much for him. This play gleefully examines the importance of embracing our true self without artifice so that we may connect to and understand ourselves and, ultimately, become a part of our community and the world around us.
This is one of Shaw's most enduringly delightful, famously iconic, and yet least known plays, which will be performed (almost) complete in a pithy but substantially cut two and ½ hour version created by David Staller..
When David Staller directed Man & Superman for a co-production at the Irish Rep in 2012, Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal said "Mr. Staller, who runs New York's Project Shaw and may know more about Shaw's theatrical work than anybody in America, has chosen to compress the entire play, including the 'Don Juan in Hell' scene, in the hope of preserving its essence while reducing its scale. Insofar as such a thing can be done, he's done it, and the result is a performing version of Man and Superman that is both short enough to be practical and long enough to make sense."
For more information, visit starsinthehouse.com.
