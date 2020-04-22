Laura Benanti Joins The Performing Arts Project's UPSTAGE LEFT Tonight
The Performing Arts Project has announced that Laura Benanti is joining TPAP's Upstage Left jamboree live on Zoom tonight!
Tonight, April 22nd, from 7pm-8:15pm Eastern, Laura Benanti joins TPAP Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein for the weekly Upstage Left online jamboree. Every jamboree is different, but typically consists of a roundtable discussion, an opportunity to ask questions, and an optional artistic challenge. To register for Upstage Left, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All who register for the event will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the jamboree itself, which will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj).
To participate in Upstage Left, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All those who sign up will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the event within 72 hours. The artwork will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj).
Past guests on Upstage Left have included Nick Blaemire, Mary Cavett, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Isaac Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Devere Rogers, and Elizabeth Stanley.
Upstage Left is held every Wednesday at 7pm Eastern on Zoom and is a donate-if/what-you-can event as The Performing Arts Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
