Laura Benanti, Amy Schumer, Lesli Margherita, Javier Munoz and More to Appear at BC/EFA's 29th Annual GYPSY OF THE YEAR

Stars from Broadway's hottest shows, including Aladdin, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton and Meteor Shower, will make special appearances at the 29th annual Gypsy of the Year competition on Monday, December 4, at 4:30 pm and Tuesday, December 5, at 2 pm. The show is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Gypsy of the Year (#GypsyOfTheYear) will feature guest appearances by Major Attaway (Aladdin); Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Schumer and Jeremy Shamos (Meteor Shower); Richard H. Blake, Will Coombs, Bradley Gibson, Adam Kaplan, Jonah Mussolino and Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale); Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa and Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away); Lesli Margherita (Who's Holiday!) and more. Hamilton's Javier Muñoz will lead a moment of silence for those we have lost.

This year's spectacular showcase will feature more than 150 Broadway and Off-Broadway singers and dancers. Shows scheduled to present songs, skits or dances include Afterglow, Aladdin, Avenue Q, Cats, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicago, Come From Away, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and School of Rock - The Musical. The Chase Brock Experience also is set to perform, representing Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise will be sharing a special performance, and a piece choreographed by Kristine Bendul will honor those whose have gone before us and have paved the way for today's Broadway gypsies.

The opening number will be directed by Cady Huffman and choreographed by Lorna Ventura. The national touring productions that have been raising money during the last six weeks will be honored in a number directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott.

A panel of distinguished judges will award best presentation honors at Tuesday's performance. This year's judges are John Bolton and Caroline O'Connor from Anastasia; beloved actorsHarvey Evans and Pamela Myers; Noah Galvin and Will Roland from Dear Evan Hansen; Chilina Kennedy and Evan Todd from Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; Don Darryl Rivera from Aladdin and Lea Salonga from Once On This Island. Also joining the panel are Nicole LaFountaine and Cheryl Miller, who won their judging spots by bidding on exclusive VIP packages at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in September.

Gypsy of the Year is a celebration of the dedication and passion of "gypsies," or the ensemble singers and dancers in Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions. Awards will be presented to the best presentation of the two days of performances, as well as to the shows raising the most money across the six-week fundraising period.

Ultimate Broadway buff Seth Rudetsky, host on Sirius/XM's "On Broadway," returns to lead the festivities for a 10th year.

A limited number of tickets, starting at $30, are available. They can be purchased at www.broadwaycares.org.

Gypsy of the Year will be directed by Jason Trubitt with Matthew K. Lutz serving as production stage manager, Ben Cohn as music supervisor and Ted Arthur as music director.

The 28 editions of Gypsy of the Year have raised more than $70 million. Last year, 55 participating shows raised $4,492,636.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

