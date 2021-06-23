LaChanze and Jennifer Damiano Join Tonight's I'M STILL HERE Benefit; Online Auction and Additional Archival Footage Announced!

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts announced today that additional archival clips have been added for tonight's one-time-only event I'm Still Here: A Virtual Benefit for the Billy Rose Theatre Division, airing at 8pm ET and 8pm PT on Broadway On Demand. This footage is typically only available onsite at the Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center, but will be available tonight as part of this special virtual benefit and celebration of the Billy Rose Theatre Division's 90th anniversary.

For tickets, visit StillHereAt90.com.

Notable additions to the list of archival excerpts viewers can expect to see during tonight's gala include: Caitlin Gann, Elizabeth Gillies, Ariana Grande (at age 15 making her Broadway debut) and Brynn Williams in 13; Angela Lansbury in Blithe Spirit, Philip Seymour Hoffman in Death of a Salesman, Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie and excerpts of rare interviews with Liza Minnelli, Stephen Sondheim, Harold Prince, John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Additionally, the Library announced that a Charitybuzz online auction is set to go live at 8pm ET, offering unique artifacts and experiences to bid on with all proceeds supporting the Billy Rose Theatre Division's efforts to document, collect, and preserve theatre history.

Highlights from the auction include Neil Simon's writing desk and typewriter, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre Division's collections, opportunity to attend a taping of a production for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT); virtual meetings or coaching sessions with Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater André Bishop, former President of The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization Ted Chapin, actress Christine Ebersole, Artistic Director of the Public Theater Oskar Eustis, actress Jessica Hecht, playwright David Henry Hwang, composer/lyricist Joe Iconis, actress Laura Linney, choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin, CAA agent Olivier Sultan, and director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

Bidding will continue through July 8 at charitybuzz.com/stillhereat90.

Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple) and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal) have also been added to the in-person viewing party at the Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center for donors at certain levels. They'll join previously announced performers Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), and GRAMMY and two-time Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening). For details and ticket prices for this limited capacity in-person event, please contact tickets@stillhereat90.com.

An incredibly special aspect of I'm Still Here is that it will feature clips of Broadway productions from the Theatre Division's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT). These archival recordings are typically only available to view onsite at the Library for the Performing Arts. In addition to the newly announced excerpts, clips shown will include Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of In the Heights; Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson in The Mountaintop; Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime; Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard; Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot in South Pacific; Craig Bierko and Rebecca Luker in The Music Man; Meryl Streep, Marcia Gay Harden and Larry Pine in The Seagull; Savion Glover, Jimmy Tate, Choclattjared and Raymond King in Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk; Bette Midler in I'll Eat You Last; Christian Borle and Tim Curry in Spamalot; Philip Seymour Hoffman and Remy Auberjonois in Death of a Salesman, Christine Ebersole in Grey Gardens, LaChanze and Elisabeth Withers-Mendes in The Color Purple, George Hearn in La Cage aux Folles, and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie. And rare excerpts of interviews with Liza Minnelli, Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, John Kander and Fred Ebb.

I'm Still Here will also include interviews with Broadway legends and emerging creatives; and reconceived performances of musical theatre songs, including Stephanie J. Block performing "A Trip to the Library," André De Shields performing "I'm Still Here," original Company cast members from 1970-to-present performing "Another Hundred People," "Wheels of a Dream," "Love Will Find a Way," and more. The evening's honorees are Harold Prince and George C. Wolfe.

Featuring new performances and appearances by Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Alexander Bello (Caroline, or Change), Malik Bilbrew, Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam), Shay Bland, Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Matthew Broderick (Plaza Suite), Jason Robert Brown (The Last 5 Years), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton), David Burtka ("A Series of Unfortunate Events"), Sammi Cannold (Endlings), Ayodele Casel (Chasing Magic), Kirsten Childs (Bella), Antonio Cipriano (Mean Girls), Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza), Max Clayton (Moulin Rouge!), Calvin L. Cooper (Mrs. Doubtfire), Trip Cullman (Choir Boy), Taeler Elyse Cyrus (Hello, Dolly!), Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), André De Shields (Hadestown), Frank DiLella (NY1), Derek Ege, Amina Faye, Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), Leslie Donna Flesner (Tootsie), Chelsea P. Freeman, Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), Joel Grey (Cabaret), Ryan J. Haddad ("The Politician"), James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud), Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), Marcy Harriell (Company), Mark Harris ("Mike Nichols: A Life"), Neil Patrick Harris (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly), Arica Jackson (Caroline, or Change), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Cassondra James (Once on This Island), Marcus Paul James (Rent), Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton), Maya Kazzaz, Tom Kirdahy (The Inheritance), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice), Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party), Norman Lear (Good Times), Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line), L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Robert Lee (Takeaway), Sondra Lee (Hello, Dolly!), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Priscilla López (A Chorus Line), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Allen René Louis ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!"), Brittney Mack (Six), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Aaron Marcellus ("American Idol"), Joan Marcus, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), Annie McGreevey (Company), Sarah Meahl (Kiss Me, Kate), Joanna Merlin (Fiddler on the Roof), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sunday in the Park with George), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Madeline Myers (Double Helix), Pamela Myers (Company), Leilani Patao (Garden Girl), Nova Payton (Dreamgirls), Joel Perez (Kiss My Aztec), Bernadette Peters (Into the Woods), Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam), Daisy Prince (The Last 5 Years), Jacoby Pruitt, Sam Quinn, Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Marilyn Saunders (Company), Marcus Scott (Fidelio), Rashidra Scott (Company), Rona Siddiqui (Tales of a Halfghan), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story), Susan Stroman (The Producers), Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Bobby Conte Thornton (Company), Sergio Trujillo (On Your Feet), Kei Tsuruharatani (Jagged Little Pill), Ben Vereen (Pippin), Annastasia Victory (Mean Girls), Jack Viertel, Christopher Vo (The Cher Show), Paula Vogel (Indecent), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud), Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls), Shannon Fiona Weir, Christopher Wheeldon (MJ: The Musical), Helen Marla White (Ain't Misbehavin'), Natasha Yvette Williams ("Orange is the New Black"), George C. Wolfe (Angels in America) and Kumiko Yoshii (Prince of Broadway).