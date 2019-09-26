LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Institutes New Timing for In-Person Ticket Lottery

Producers of the Off-Broadway return of Little Shop of Horrors have instituted a new daily schedule for the show's in-person ticket lottery. Beginning with the drawing for the Saturday, September 28 evening performance, the new lottery timeline for Little Shop of Horrors will be as follows: entries open 90 minutes prior to each scheduled curtain time at The Westside Theatre box office (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), and winners will be drawn 55 minutes prior to the scheduled curtain time. This will be instituted throughout the musical's run.

Lottery tickets are $29 each, and each winner can purchase up to two tickets (cash only, photo ID required).

Now in previews, Howard Ashman & Alan Menken's landmark musical Little Shop of Horrors returns to New York under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), and will celebrate its opening night on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The production stars two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff ("Seymour"), Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard ("Audrey") and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle ("Orin Scrivello, D.D.S."), alongside Tom Alan Robbins ("Mushnik"), Kingsley Leggs ("The Voice of Audrey II"),Ari Groover ("Ronnette"), Salome Smith ("Crystal"), Joy Woods ("Chiffon") Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Kris Roberts,Chelsea Turbin, Chris Dwan, and Stephen Berger.

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will join the cast of the production as "Seymour" for two weeks only, from Tuesday, November 5 through Sunday, November 17, while Jonathan Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies),LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its long-awaited return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Rounding out the creative team of Little Shop of Horrors are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over HeelsAssociate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.





