LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cancels Tuesday Performance Due to Covid Detection Within Company

The off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors has just cancelled tonight's (January 4) performance due to "detection of a positive Covid-19 case in the company." Performances are scheduled to resume tomorrow, January 5, 2022.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening). Currently starring in the production are Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) as Seymour, Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, alongside returning cast members Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal. Rounding out the cast is Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at The Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.