LISTEN: Cyndi Lauper Talks KINKY BOOTS and More on Latest Episode of BROADWAY BIZ

Tony AwardÂ®-winning producer Hal Luftig, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has presented the final installment in the first season of his new podcast, Broadway Biz, with special guest Tony Award winner Cyndi Lauper. Broadway Biz highlights the careers and creatives that are a part of building a Broadway show.

Listen below!

The second season of the popular podcast will be available in Fall 2021. Make sure to listen on the newly developed Broadway Podcast Network app.

In this special episode, Ms. Lauper and Mr. Luftig speak about her process writing for the Tony Award-winning megahit Kinky Boots (specifically "Not My Father's Son"), and the importance of her breaking the glass ceiling for female composers and lyricists when she won her Tony Award. Lauper also talks about the influences of the women in her family on her growing up and how their lives shaped what she thought of womanhood, plus the type of woman she wanted to be.