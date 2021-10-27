LISTEN: BAC President & Tony Winner Britton Smith Drops New Single 'Holdin On'
Listen to this funky new single now!
President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Tony Award recipient Britton Smith released his latest single today, recorded with The Sting, 'Holdin On'.
Listen below!
Britton Smith's credits include - Broadway: Shuffle Along, After Midnight. Off Broadway: Bella (Playwrights Horizons); Fortress of Solitude, Wild Goose Dreams (Public), Wild Party, Cotton Club Parade (Encores). Regional: The Sting, The Honeymooners (PaperMill), Annie (Ordway), Kiss Me, Kate (Bay Street). Founding member and President of The Broadway Advocacy Coalition. BFA, Pace University.