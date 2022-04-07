LISTEN: Alex Brightman & Michael Ceveris Sing 'Under Pressure' from 'Rockers on Broadway' Album

On the eve of the much anticipated reopening of Broadway's Beetlejuice, The PATH Fund Inc. (Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner, Co-Founders) has announced the release of the new single Under Pressure, featuring Beetlejuice star Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman and two-time Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris, from the new Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1), an album of the best live performances from Rockers On Broadway concerts over the past 28 years.

Featuring incredible vocals from a variety of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists performing 12 chart-topping hit songs, the complete Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) album is now available on all streaming and download channels worldwide.

Randy Klein from the Jazzheads label, the albums distributor, reports that "So far we're off to a great start with sales for this album reaching over 20,000 streams in the past week."

Proceeds from the sales of Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1), will support ongoing initiatives for The PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help). A very limited edition vinyl of the album will be available for a donation of $500.00 in early May here.

Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is a carefully curated retrospective album featuring live-recorded performances from past Rockers On Broadway concerts by some of the industry's biggest names. In addition to Brightman and Cerveris, the album includes songs from Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Paul Williams, Grammy Award nominee Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal), Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Spring Awakening, Rock Of Ages; "American Idol"), Emma Hunton ("Good Trouble," Wicked, Next To Normal), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton, Holler If You Hear Me, Motown The Musical), acclaimed singer / songwriter Morgan James (Motown The Musical, Godspell), Michael Lanning (Bonnie & Clyde; The Civil War), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy), and rising star Isabelle Gottfried.

The Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) band includes Susan Aquila (Violin), Henry Aronson (Musical Director, Keys), special guest Kenneth Asher (co-writer of Rainbow Connection on Piano), Miles Aubrey (Keys), Ted Baker (Keys), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Gary Bristol (Bass), Nate Brown (Guitar), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Joseph Church (Musical Director, Keys), Jonathan Dinklage(Violin), Ken Dow (Bass) Kevin Dow (Drums), Kevin Kuhn (Guitar), Jay Lesile (Sax, Flute), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Logan Medland (Keys), John Putnam (Guitar), Max Sangerman (Trumpet), Gary Seligson (Drums), Steve 'Hoops' Snyder (Keys), Joe Snyder (Trombone), and Mark Verdino (Bass).

Back-up vocals are by Michelle Kinney (Rainbow Connection, Space Captain), Crystal Mosser (Rainbow Connection), Sean Jenness (Space Captain), Ta'Rea Campbell (Space Captain), Sam Behr (The Show Must Go On), Nick Preziosi (The Show Must Go On), Amelia Cormack (Purple Rain), Brook Wood (Purple Rain), Max Sangerman (Purple Rain) and Christine Ripley (Hallelujah).

Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is manufactured and distributed by Jazzheads Inc. licensed from R.O.B. Records (a subsidiary label of The PATH Fund, Inc.).

Listen to the new single here:

Rockers on Broadway: Live (Volume 1) | Track List

Under Pressure | Alex Brightman, Michael Cervaris

I'm A Believer | Mickey Dolenz

What About Us | Isabelle Gottfried

December 1963 (Oh What A Night) | Christian Hoff, Donnie Kehr

Dream A Little Dream | Emma Hunton

The Show Must Go On | Morgan James

Space Captain | Michael Lanning

No Rain | Constantine Maroulis

Purple Rain | LaChanze

Thugz Mansion / A Change Is Gonna Come | Donald Webber

The Rainbow Connection | Paul Wlliams

Hallelujah | Alice Ripley