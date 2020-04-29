LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME to Present Joe Iconis With Betty Buckley and Annie Golden & More in Upcoming Programming

Lincoln Center at Home is maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, #ConcertsForKids, and an array of archival and livestream performances, some of which have not been seen since their original airings. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

Pop-Up Classroom sessions are led by some of the world's best artists and educators, with each creative learning activity utilizing simple materials found at home to explore a variety of art forms. Each Classroom will remain available on Facebook after the live broadcast, so families can access whenever is most convenient.

Wednesday, April 29 at 2:00 pm ET

Visual Art Workshop with Taryn Matusik

A Lincoln Center Teaching Artist specializing in visual arts and theater, Taryn Matusik shows families with children how to make simple, creative visual arts projects from everyday home objects.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Thursday, April 30 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance Workshop with Yvonne Winborne

Educator, dancer, choreographer, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Yvonne Winborne leads this easy to follow dance class.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Friday, May 1 at 2:00 pm ET

Theater Workshop with Jeffery Boerwinkle

Theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Monday, May 4 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance Workshop with Deborah Lohse

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Tuesday, May 5 at 2:00 pm ET

Visual Art Workshop with Barbara Ellmann

Painter and visual artist Barbara Ellmann, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist since the 1980s, leads this simple visual arts workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, May 6 at 2:00 pm ET

Music Workshop with Ashley Renee Watkins

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance Workshop with Yvonne Winborne

Educator, dancer, choreographer, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Yvonne Winborne leads this easy-to-follow dance class.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Friday, May 8 at 2:00 pm ET

Theater Workshop with Myxolydia Tyler

Professional actor, playwright, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Myxolydia Tyler takes families with children through a fun, easy-to-follow theater workshop to spark creativity at home.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Monday, May 11 at 2:00 pm ET

Music Workshop with Damian Quiñones (bilingual lesson)

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist, professional musician and singer-songwriter Damian Quiñones leads families with children through this bilingual music lesson, utilizing everyday objects found at home.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Tuesday, May 12 at 2:00 pm ET

Theater Workshop with Jeffrey Boerwinkle

Theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, May 13 at 2:00 pm ET

Visual Art Workshop with Taryn Matusik

A Lincoln Center Teaching Artist specializing in visual arts and theater, Taryn Matusik shows families with children how to make simple, creative visual arts projects from everyday home objects.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Thursday, May 14 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance Workshop with Deborah Lohse

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Friday, May 15 at 2:00 pm ET

Music Workshop with Ashley Renee Watkins

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

#ConcertsForKids

For family audiences, we are teaming up with a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. We are excited to share these short performances recorded by the artists themselves with your family at home.

Wednesday, April 29 at 4:00 pm ET

Bluelaces - SUDS

SUDS is an immersive, multisensory theatrical experience-originally created for children with autism and other developmental disabilities-that takes the seemingly mundane task of going to the laundromat and transforms it into an exhilarating adventure filled with water, soap, and bubbles. In our "SUDS: Concert for Kids," at-home audiences will meet SUDS' Composer, Props Designer, and two cast members (Fill & Bubbles) who will guide children and families on their very own mini-laundry exploration, complete with multiple songs and many suds!

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

SUDS at Lincoln Center is made possible by The Taft Foundation, The FAR Fund, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. and Esme Usdan and James Snyder.

Generous support is also facilitated New York City Council's Autism Awareness Initiative and by The Honorable City Council Member Peter Koo.

Sunday, May 3 at 11:00 am ET

The Pop Ups

The Pop Ups, a collaboration between Brooklyn musicians Jason Rabinowitz and Jacob Stein, have been setting the standard for children's media since 2010. The ensemble has earned three Grammy nominations, most recently for its 2018 release, 'Giants of Science,' which celebrates creativity, female scientists, and invention. The Pop Ups have developed music, television, and educational properties with Amazon Music, Amazon Studios, and Age of Learning, and they recently toured with the live show for NPR's podcast for kids, Wow in the World. For the #ConcertsForKids series, The Pop Ups perform a zany, fun-filled set, including live drawing, music, and puppetry.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, May 6 at 4:00 pm ET

M.A.K.U. SoundSystem

One of the original catalysts of Latinx music in New York City, M.A.K.U. SoundSystem has inspired creative projects, bands, and communities for over a decade with music that grooves with a touch of analog FX, synthesized glitches, and atmospheric coros. This performance features lead singer and bassist Juan Ospina, drummer Andres Jimenez, and guitarist Camilo Rodriguez, recorded from their respective living rooms in Brooklyn and Bogotá.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Sunday, May 10 at 11:00 am ET

Celisse

Celisse Henderson is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her in concert at venues ranging from the Beacon Theater supporting Mariah Carey, to Madison Square Garden supporting Kesha, to the Apollo Theater with Melissa Etheridge. She has appeared on television in 30 Rock, The Electric Company, Rescue Me, The Big C, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and on Saturday Night Live playing lead guitar with Lizzo. For #ConcertsForKids, she performs a powerful set of her original music, at once hard-rocking, blues-tinged, and soulful.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, May 13 at 4:00 pm ET

Etienne Charles

With his music, Etienne Charles celebrates a cross-section of cultures from the African Diaspora. As a composer and performer from Trinidad and Tobago, he pays homage to the folk traditions, stories, and musical styles of his homeland. Enjoy this special concert by his band, Creole Soul, as it brings the danceable excitement of Caribbean music to families at home.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 am ET

Piano Tales: James & Jerome

James & Jerome (James Harrison Monaco and Jerome Ellis) are a music and storytelling duo based in NYC. Their works combine live music and narrative in innovative ways, and have been presented by venues such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, Lincoln Center Education, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. In this concert video, James & Jerome bring their beloved improvisational music-storytelling project Piano Tales to your home, with two improvised musical tales made for this occasion.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Lincoln Center Archival Performances

Available Friday, May 1 at 5:30 pm ET

American Songbook

Joe Iconis & Family

With special guests Betty Buckley and Annie Golden

A musical-theater writer with "a knack for story and a taste for strange" (New York Times), Joe Iconis enjoyed an industry breakthrough when his song for NBC's Smash-"Broadway, Here I Come!"-was hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook. His musicals Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams at Greenwich House Theater), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits, ReWrite, and Be More Chill -the pharmaceutically enhanced teen satire that took Broadway by storm- have distinguished the prodigiously talented Iconis as a household name. A viral sensation, Be More Chill earned Iconis a Tony nomination, along with a platform to share his rock- and pop-infused songs with a whole new legion of fans. The self-proclaimed rabble rouser now brings his trademark mash-up of show-tune cabaret and rock 'n' roll jam session to American Songbook for an incendiary set of classic tunes and new numbers.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Tuesday, May 5 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

25th Season Opening Gala

Superstar pianist André Watts hosts this 25th season opening concert for CMS. This 1993 program includes Debussy, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and a premiere march by John Corigliano.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Thursday, May 7 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic

Opening Night Gala (1997)

Beloved American soprano Renée Fleming joins the New York Philharmonic, with maestro Kurt Masur, for a night of Richard Strauss orchestral songs, Prokofiev, and Mozart.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Friday, May 8 at 5:30 pm ET

Lincoln Center Festival

Reich/Reverberations: Double Sextet and Music for 18 Musicians at Lincoln Center Festival

Conductor Brad Lubman leads Ensemble Signal in minimalist master Steve Reich's Pulitzer Prize-winning Double Sextet and a landmark work from 1976.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Tuesday, May 12 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Masters and Masterpieces

Hugh Downs hosts this 1992 CMS concert with key works by Saint-Saëns, Mozart, and Ravel, concluding with a jubilant account of Franz Schubert's "Trout" Quintet.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic

Yo-Yo Ma

Kurt Masur leads the New York Philharmonic in Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in this performance from 1995. World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma joins for Dvořák's Cello Concerto.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Friday, May 15 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center and BroadwayHD

Pipeline

Live From Lincoln Center, in partnership with BroadwayHD, brings to audiences at home Dominique Morisseau's strikingly powerful work PIPELINE, originally staged at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017. This intimate play depicts a mother's hopes for her son and their clash with an educational system rigged against him. Hailed as "potent and intensely acted," PIPELINE confirmed Morisseau's "reputation as a playwright of piercing eloquence (New York Times)." The story follows Nya Joseph (Karen Pittman), a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher, who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari (Namir Smallwood), to a private boarding school. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident which threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari's rage, her own parental decisions, and the public and private school systems, as she rallies to save her son.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.





