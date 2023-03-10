Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kyle Abraham's A.I.M Returns To The Joyce

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Kyle Abraham**, one of the most distinctive and influential voices in movement today. With his incomparable company A.I.M, the celebrated choreographer presents a mixed bill including three world premieres at The Joyce Theater from April 4-9. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Showcasing Artistic Director Kyle Abraham's brilliance as both choreographer and curator, the indomitable companyA.I.M is set for a triumphant return to The Joyce stage this spring. Blending modern dance styles from hip hop to ballet and intertwining them with human stories and social commentary, Abraham has created a dance language and new movement in dance all his own. For the company's mixed bill this season, they will present the world premiere of MotorRover, a duet by Abraham in collaboration with the dancers of A.I.M created in response to an excerpt from Merce Cunningham's 1972 Landrover and performed by Jamaal Bowman and Donovan Reed and Tamisha A. Guy and Catherine Kirk.

Choreographic reins were passed on to former A.I.M company member Maleek Washington*, a Princess Grace Award-winning dancemaker for the world premiere of Uproot: love and legacy. Abraham's It's a 5 minute dance/You Drivin'?, the program's third world premiere, will be performed by A.I.M dancers, and guest students from The Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at USC on select nights to live music composed and arranged by Mercury Prize-nominated composer, Jlin. Also on the program will be Abraham's Our Indigo: If We Were a Love Song. Set to the unforgettable song catalog of Nina Simone, the piece explores the complexities of love in all its iterations. The evening's offerings are rounded out by Tamisha A. Guy and Catherine Kirk alternating in the legendary Bebe Miller solo Rain, inspired by Villa Lobos' Bachianas Brasileiras #5 and sung by Salli Terri. Please visit www.Joyce.org for up-to-date casting information.

The Joyce's presentation of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham is made possible with the support of Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels.

The A.I.M performers during this Joyce engagement are Jamaal Bowman, Tamisha A. Guy*, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Catherine Kirk, Jae Neal, Donovan Reed, Martell Ruffin, Dymon Samara, Kar'mel Antonyo Wade Small, and Gianna Theodore.

*Princess Grace Award Recipient / **Princess Grace Statue Award




