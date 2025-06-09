Kristin Chenoweth Says She Won't Appear in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kristin Chenoweth is setting the record straight about what audiences can expect from the conclusion of the Wicked movie. During the red carpet at The 78th Tony Awards, Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith asked the Tony-winner if she might appear in Wicked: For Good, which dropped its trailer last week.

Chenoweth answered by denying an appearance in the film, sharing her belief that it is Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's time in the spotlight. "We (Chenoweth and Idina Menzel) had our moment, and now it's their turn. It's their time." Watch her full interview with ET below.

In 2024, Chenoweth and fellow Wicked alum Idina Menzel delighted viewers when they took the stage during the reimagined "One Short Day" number. They lent their characteristic vocals to the extended Wiz-O-Mania sequence, which features newly written music and lyrics from Schwartz. Two comedic moments include Menzel showcasing her legendary Elphaba battle cry and Chenoweth clapping her hand over Glinda's (Ariana Grande's) mouth as she attempts to sing.

Both performers starred in the original Broadway production of the Schwartz musical. They received Tony nominations for their performances, with Menzel taking home the award.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part is now available to stream on Peacock.