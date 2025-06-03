Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Present at the Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Tony Award Productions has revealed the lineup of stars set to present at 78th Annual Tony Awards. The group of presenters includes: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.
The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.
Just prior to the broadcast, Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – the leading free streaming television service – beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40 - 8:00 PM ET/3:40 - 5:00 PM PT. Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service – free and easy.
The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.
