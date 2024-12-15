Kristin Chenoweth Calls Out One Million Moms for 'Hate' Following Petition Against WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Chenoweth has called out hate group One Million Moms for starting a petition against the Wicked film for "pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children."

In an Instagram comment, Chenoweth wrote, “Everyone knows the ‘one million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman [and] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew out of hate. No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theater.”

During the film's promotional tour, star Ariana Grande responded to theories around the nature of the relationship between the characters, suggesting that Glinda "might be a little in the closet."

She shared that Elphaba and Glinda are “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be. So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time.”

Erivo shared that she doesn't think there’s "anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande's comment about Glinda's sexuality sparked several conversations online, with Kristin Chenoweth weighing in.

"I thought so too way back when….," Chenoweth commented on E! News' coverage of the quote.

WICKED author Gregory Maguire later confirmed that lesbian subtext between Glinda and Elphaba is an intentional feature of their relationship.

In an interview with Them, Maguire said, “That was intentional, and it was modest and restrained and refined in such a way that one could imagine that one of those two young women had felt more than the other and had not wanted to say it.”

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas