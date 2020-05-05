Kids 'N Comedy School Takes Classes Online & National

NYC's top comedy school, Kids 'N Comedy has just announced that they are taking their renowned stand up comedy classes online for spring. Now, for the first time ever, students from all over the country are invited to join in the fun.

Open to hilarious people ages 10-18, students will learn to write their own stand-up comedy routines from real New York City comedians. The 8 week class series will culminate with a graduation show where students will perform via live stream on Youtube. Classes start the weekend of May 23 and registration is open now.

For the past 23 years Kids 'N Comedy has been hosting shows and teaching classes for older kids and teens. Their classes teach kids 10-18 how to creatively write comedy. What sets their approach apart from some other unorthodox class experiences is that they allow young adults to find their own voice and express themselves at an age where they might find it difficult to clearly communicate their thoughts and observations. At Kids 'N Comedy classes students also develop self-confidence as they hone their craft, another much welcome perk for any teen.

NYC'S KIDS 'N COMEDY ANNOUNCES MAY 2020 ZOOM CLASSES

Since Covid-19 has closed comedy clubs, Kids 'N Comedy is here to keep you laughing. Announcing Spring Saturday & Sunday Zoom Comedy Classes!

Is your kid hilarious?

Weird and wonderful?

Then Kids 'N Comedy classes are the place for them!

Help channel your kid's comedic talents!

Inviting students from all over the country to NYC's top comedy school for kids. Open to hilarious people ages 10-18. Learn to write your own stand-up comedy routine from real New York City comedians. Class series culminates with graduation show where students will perform via live stream on Youtube. Spring 2020 teachers are Nick Maritato, Ashley Brooke Roberts & Nadia Pinder

MAY KIDS 'N COMEDY CLASSES:

Saturday classes begin May 23/ Sunday classes begin May 24

Saturday 11:30 & 2 pm or Sunday morning classes at 11:30.

Graduation shows on Youtube July 11 & 12.

*See schedule at kidsncomedy.com.

Tuition: $680 for 8 weeks of 2 hour classes

New students, parents, call for an audition phone call. Call Kids 'N Comedy 212-877-6115

Ask about summer camp! Request an application.





