Kenya Barris to Write & Direct Reimagined WIZARD OF OZ Film

Barris closed on the deal with Warner Brothers last week.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will write and direct a reimagined version of the Wizard of Oz with his Khalabo Ink Society producing for Warner Brothers.

Deadline reports that plot details for the new film are currently be kept under wraps, other than that it will be a "modern reimagining" of the classic movie musical. The deal closed last week with Sheila Walcott overseeing for the studio.

Barris is most known as the creator of the popular television series Black-ish. He is currently in post-production for his film directorial debut, You People. Co-written with Jonah Hill, the new film stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and more.

Barris revealed in 2020 that he wrote a full-length musical on the significance of Juneteenth with Pharell Williams. Williams will produce the new project for Netflix.

Barris is also attached to an upcoming film remake of White Men Can't Jump and an animated movie that was inspired by the musical work of Bob Marley.

The 1939 musical film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz is considered one of the best films ever made. Featuring songs like "Over the Rainbow," "We're Off to See the Wizard," "If I Only Had a Brain," and "Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead," the lauded adaptation was nominated for six Academy Awards and won two (up against another cinematic classic, "Gone With The Wind").

A stage musical based on the film premiered on the West End in 2011, with a book adapted by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams. The musical toured the U.S. in 2013.

Another adaptation of L. Frank Baum's work, the novel "Wicked" by Gregory Maguire, was adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman into one of the most successful Broadway musicals in history. It opened in 2003, starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.



