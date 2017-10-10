Kelli Rabke, Darius de Haas, and Jessica Hendy to Headline THE WIZARD AND I at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an intimate evening of music written by the GRAMMY- and Oscar-winning composer-lyricist behind some of the biggest hits on Broadway (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) and the big screen (Pocahontas, Enchanted).



Stephen Schwartz is a musical wizard who has enchanted generations of theater and movie lovers. This magical, musical evening in NJPAC's intimate Chase Room is devoted to his incredible career. The program will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Schwartz's Children of Eden and will also take a tour through his acclaimed songbook.



The evening's guest vocalists will include original Children of Eden stars Kelli Rabke and Darius de Haas, who will lead a cast of Broadway regulars (including Cats star Jessica Hendy) through Schwartz's legendary songbook, including famous numbers like "Defying Gravity," "Meadowlark, "Day by Day," and many more. See The Stephen Schwartz Songbook with Kelli Rabke, Darius de Haas and Jessica Hendy Saturday, October 28, 2017 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM at The Chase Room. Get your tickets now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 8 million visitors (including over 1.6 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

