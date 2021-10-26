Kelli O'Hara, Jason Robert Brown, Santino Fontana & More to Take Part in The Actors Fund's 2021 Virtual Gala

The Actors Fund announced today performers and presenters for their Virtual Gala on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET. As previously announced, the evening will celebrate The Actors Fund; Emmy Award-winning icon, Debbie Allen; Clean Tech Investor, Real Estate Developer and Philanthropist Niko Elmaleh; Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning producer Stacey Mindich; and creators of the talk show "Stars In The House," Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, as they receive The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

The gala will include performances by Jason Robert Brown, Megan Fairchild, Santino Fontana, Syncopated Ladies, Jose Llana, Kelli O'Hara, Zachary Noah Piser, and Michael Rosen.

Presenters for the gala include Robert Fairchild, Michael Greif, Andrea Martin, and Chandra Wilson. The gala will also include an appearance by Brian Stokes Mitchell.

The event begins at 7 pm ET and will include special tribute performances by artists included above. Guests will join together online to support The Actors Fund's services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 2020, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $23.7 million in direct financial assistance to more than 17,000 entertainment arts professionals.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500 and include access to a private link for the evening's gala tributes and entertainment. To host a virtual table and for sponsorships, call 212.627.1000 or email actorsfund@resevt.com. To purchase individual tickets and for event updates, visit actorsfund.org/Gala2021.