Keala Settle, Casts of MISS SAIGON & THE BAND'S VISIT Sign on for ELSIE FEST 2017

Tony Award nominee and one of the stars of the upcoming Twentieth Century Fox film The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle, as well as cast members of Broadway's Miss Saigon, and Drama Desk nominee Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson of The Band's Visit, have been added to the line up of this year's Elsie Fest - the first outdoor music festival celebrating the songs from the stage and screen.

Tony Award-winning actor and singer Alan Cumming, two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Lea Michele and Emmy-nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss are headlining the third annual event happening on Sunday, October 8th in New York City. Meet and greet packages are available for select on artists and on sale beginning Tuesday, October 3rd at elsiefest.wun.io.

Keala Settle will be performing the original song "This Is Me" from the upcoming film The Greatest Showman, which features an original score by Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), live for the first time. Keala made her Broadway debut in 2011 as Shirley in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She went on to star in numerous award-winning Broadway shows including Hands on a Hardbody, the revival of Les Misérables and Waitress. Keala made the jump to film with Ricki and the Flash in 2015 alongside Meryl Streep. Keala next appears in 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman," alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, opening on Christmas Day.

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker,

Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

Drama Desk nominee Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson will perform "Haled's Song About Love" and "Papi Hears the Ocean" from the new hit musical, The Band's Visit. Ari'el received Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award nominations for his performance in the Off-Broadway premiere of The Band's Visit at the Atlantic Theatre Company. This marks Ari'el's Broadway debut. Etai returns to Broadway after appearing as Boq in Wicked. He most recently starred as Adam Hochberg in the national tour of An American in Paris.

The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical The Band's Visit begins previews on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, The Band's Visit is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway & Obie Award winner David Cromer. The musical was named BEST OF THE YEAR by The New York Times, Deadline, Newsday, New York Post, The Hollywood Reporter, Huffington Post, The Record, The Wall Street Journal, The Wrap, Time Out New York and BuzzFeed.

Joining the headliners on Sunday, October 8th at Central Park's SummerStage in New York City will be special guests including platinum selling recording artist Ingrid Michaelson; Broadway legend and Tony nominee Norm Lewis; Broadway talent and the CW Network's Supergirl actor Jeremy Jordan; and, the voice of Disney's Moana, Auli'I Cravalho. Z100's Elvis Duran will host the one-day outdoor music festival celebrating stars and songs from the stage and screen. Festival -goers can expect surprise guests and once-in-a-lifetime performances.

Tickets to Elsie Fest are available TicketFly.com and start at $59.99. Doors open at 5pm; performances begin at 6pm. Exclusive meet and greet packages and festival merchandise are available. Famed West Village piano bar Marie's Crisis will be hosting sing-a-longs with the crowd throughout the day.

Elsie Fest is co-founded and executive produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth and Dr. Sidney J. Stern. Elsie Fest is a Bowery Presents production.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Elsie Fest is the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth. Established in 2015, the one-day outdoor music festival celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival- goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals. Past performers include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. For more information about Elsie Fest, please visit www.elsiefest.com. Join the conversation by following Elsie Fest on Instagram and Twitter (@ElsieFest), and on Facebook (facebook.com/elsiefest).

Photo Credit: Seth Walters

