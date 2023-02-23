Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance Conversation

Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance Conversation

Hear members of the cast discuss the play, how they prepared for their roles, stories from backstage, and more.  

Feb. 23, 2023  

The cast* of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, including Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes, and Dave Klasko, and playwright, Anna Ziegler, will take part in a post-performance conversation moderated by Ruthie Fierberg. This 92NY event takes place at Roundabout's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre - Laura Pels Theatre, 111 W. 46th St. on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

Boasting a star-studded cast with Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, The Wanderers tells the story of two Jewish couples grappling with big questions about the nature of happiness, spirituality, love, and the stories we tell about our lives. Hear members of the cast discuss the play, how they prepared for their roles, stories from backstage, and more.

*Please note, additional cast member participation in the conversation is subject to availability.




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Katie Holmes & Alan Cumming Star in RARE OBEJCTS Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Katie Holmes & Alan Cumming Star in RARE OBEJCTS Trailer
The trailer for Rare Objects, starring, written, directed, and produced by Katie Holmes, has been released. The film also stars Tony winner Alan Cumming, Julie Mayorga, Derek Luke, and Saundra Santiago. Rare Objects is based on Kathleen Tessaro's 2016 novel of the same name, which Holmes adapted for the big screen. Watch the new video trailer now!
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway! Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!
Reviews: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Photo
Reviews: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16.  Read the reviews for The Wanderers here!
Photos: Cast of THE WANDERERS Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: Cast of THE WANDERERS Celebrates Opening Night
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast walking the opening night red carpet here!

More Hot Stories For You


Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert At 54 BelowMandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert At 54 Below
February 23, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Wicked, Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, The Boys in the Band) Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening) & More in the AZUL EP Release Concert.
Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance ConversationKatie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance Conversation
February 23, 2023

The cast of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, including Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes, and Dave Klasko, and playwright, Anna Ziegler, will take part in a post-performance conversation in March. See how to purchase tickets!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow with Special GiveawayPETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow with Special Giveaway
February 23, 2023

The Peter Pan Goes Wrong box office will open tomorrow, Friday, February 24 at 10:00AM! Save on fees, and get a free Peter Pan Goes Wrong pan with purchase.
FAT HAM Full Cast and Design Team AnnouncedFAT HAM Full Cast and Design Team Announced
February 23, 2023

The full cast and design team has been announced for the Broadway production of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames. See who is starring in the show, how to purchase tickets and more!
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'
February 23, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos for Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’!
share