Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance Conversation

The cast* of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, including Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes, and Dave Klasko, and playwright, Anna Ziegler, will take part in a post-performance conversation moderated by Ruthie Fierberg. This 92NY event takes place at Roundabout's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre - Laura Pels Theatre, 111 W. 46th St. on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

Boasting a star-studded cast with Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, The Wanderers tells the story of two Jewish couples grappling with big questions about the nature of happiness, spirituality, love, and the stories we tell about our lives. Hear members of the cast discuss the play, how they prepared for their roles, stories from backstage, and more.

*Please note, additional cast member participation in the conversation is subject to availability.