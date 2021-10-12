Kate Rockwell, Teal Wicks & More Join Lineup for BROADWAY BOOKER @ Birdland

On Monday October 18th, Broadway Booker, a mobile-friendly website that allows you to book your favorite Broadway stars for both virtual and in-person events, is bringing their roster of bookable Broadway stars to Birdland for a one-night-only concert!

Performers will include: Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tally Sessions (Big Fish), Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kirstin Scott (Rock of Ages), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Justin Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen).

Tickets are $40 (with a 10% discount- code: BOOKER). Click here to purchase today!